Another Cyclone Alert: Beware Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has just recovered from the devastating floods in Vijayawada and nearby areas. The government worked proactively and is done with the relief operations and post-crisis fiscal help. However, just days after this natural calamity, another cyclone is said to be in development.

According to the latest weather reports, Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) in powerful action along the South Bay Of Bengal mainly in the Eastern arm of the Indian Ocean. After Vijayawada Floods, this is the second time the MJO is coming and settling in 3rd and 4th phase.

Next week’s spell of rains during the October 14-19 period, we may see Extreme rainfall (>25 cms) at some places in Nellore – Tirupati – Coastal Prakasam districts, possibly due to MJO support.

Southern Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Rayalaseema region could see excessive rainfall over the next few days as a low pressure cyclone is said to be in development. All we can do now is pray that the situation won’t be as severe as the one in Vijayawada.

