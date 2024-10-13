Nara Lokesh @ USA: Big News For AP?

The IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh is on the foreground of the incoming investment landscape of the state. His mos recent big work in this regard is that arrival of TCS IT facility in Vizag that would accommodate 10,000 workforce.

Now, the stage is set for Lokesh’s trip to the USA as he is set to partake in the IT Serve Alliance event in Las Vegas, USA.

This trip will go on from the 25th of this month to the 1st of November. The motive of this Nara Lokesh’s trip to the USA is to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh. The focus is on bringing in top-rated IT companies to the state in this summit.

Lokesh will reportedly be interacting with the top players in the IT stream and invite the market leaders to set up IT facilities in the state. The assurance will be such that the state government will provide all possible logistical support and fiscal subsidies to facilitate the process.

This could well be one of the biggest investment drives in Andhra Pradesh. Also, this is Lokesh’s first official USA trip in his second tenure as the IT minister of the state so there is a lot riding on it.

