Pic Talk: Babu @ Nara Rohit Engagement

For the unversed, hero Nara Rohit got engaged to his partner Siri Lella in a lavish engagement ceremony today. The couple first met on the sets of Pratindhi 2 and love blossomed between them, which eventually led to their engagement today.

On the occasion, CM Chandrababu flew to Hyderabad to bless the young couple on this new phase of their life and this picture has surfaced on social media. Babu is seen heartily wishing the pair.

The engagement ceremony happened at the famous Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad and it was graced by the likes of Chandrababu, Bhuvaneshwari, Lokesh, Balakrishna, and others. The main members of the Nara and Nandamuri clan were seen at the venue today.

The young couple will announce their marriage date soon as they currently enjoy this new phase of their lives.

