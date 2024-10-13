Viral Video: Balayya Blesses Alludu Lokesh

It is a known thing that Nara Lokesh has the utmost respect for his father-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna. He fondly refers to Balayya as “Mavayya” in public forums and speaks highly of him.

Today, on the occasion of Nara Rohit’s engagement ceremony which happened at a lavish convention center in Hyderabad, Lokesh and Balayya came together.

While leaving the arena, a very interesting sight featuring Balayya and Lokesh was captured. In this viral video, we see Balayya blessing his alludu Nara Lokesh and the latter reciprocating with as much love and care.

Lokesh is even seen sending off Balayya by walking towards the latter’s Bentley car. This visual has struck the strings of Nandamuri fans and this clipping is trending atop.

