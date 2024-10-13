AP Liquor License: Which District Is At Top?

The government of Andhra Pradesh has completed a key step in the process of the introduction of the new liquor policy in the state. The liquor license issuance process has been wrapped up and it has reportedly generated substantial revenue to the state.

The government called for tenders for the existing 3396 liquor outlets in AP and a whopping 89,882 tenders were filed for the same. Each of these applications cost Rs 2 lakh and on average, each liquor shop tender fetched 25-26 tenders. In total, the government generated Rs 1797.64 crore revenue through this process.

The district with the highest number of applications is the NTR district as it clocked a whopping 5800 applications for the existing 113 liquor outlets here. On average, each liquor shop in the NTR district got 50+ tenders.

Interestingly, there was a large volume of applications from foreign countries as well. Despite the early slump, the momentum picked up quickly after CM Chandrababu warned syndicate operators to stay away from tenders. In the end, AP recorded the highest number of contracts in its history prior to the implementation of the new liquor policy.

The excise department will issue the contracts based on the lottery process. The lottery will be held on October 14 while the issuance of the contracts will be on October 15. The new liquor policy, including new ownerships, and new liquor stocks, will come into effect from the 16th of October.

