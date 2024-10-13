Rapaka Trying Back To Janasena?

One of the biggest names associated with the 2019 AP elections is Rapaka Varaprasad. The reason behind this is that he was the only person to win on Janasena’s behalf in that year’s election while Pawan Kalyan himself lost both seats. However, Rapaka quickly changed sides and shifted to YCP under Jagan’s regime.

But as it turned out, the YCP stint also wasn’t fruitful for Rapaka as he has announced that he is leaving the Jagan party. He announced in the media meeting at his house in Razole today that he fought tirelessly for YCP but he wasn’t recognized by Jagan and that is why he is leaving the party.

Interestingly, Rapaka was spotted at a JSP meeting in Malkipuram, near Razole later in the day today, perhaps indicating that he is looking to switch back to Janasena. But the question is whether or not Pawan would permit this, considering what Rapaka did to the party after the 2019 polls.

