Liquor Sales: Telangana Sets New All Time Record

There is an undeniably strong culture in Telangana where liquor sales during the Dasara season hit an all-time high point. The same happened again this year, and perhaps in an unprecedented manner as the Dasara liquor sales set an all time record.

From October 1st to 11th, a total of 10.4 lakh cases of liquor and 17.50 cases of beer were sold, with the sales amounting to ₹1,057.42 crore. By October 10th, the sales figures included 836,000 cases of liquor and 14 lakh cases of beer, reaching a total value of ₹852.4 crore.

On Friday alone, retailers procured an additional 2.08 lakh cases of liquor and 307,000 cases of beer from excise depots, with these transactions amounting to ₹205.42 crore. In total, over 1057 crore Rs worth of liquor was sold in Telangana in October alone. Compared to last year’s Dasara, the liquor sales this year have gone up by 15%.

The liquor sales on 12 and 13 October are expected to be even bigger than the mentioned sales over the last 10 days. Needless to say, the masses in Telangana have had a field day during this Dasara season.

