In Pics: Revath Reddy Gets Heroic Welcome

The political graph of Revanth Reddy has been remarkable to say the least. After starting off as a commoner, he rose step by step in politics and sits as the Chief Minister of Telangana today.

On the occasion of Dasara, Revanth Reddy got back to the place where it all started as he visited his home village of Konda Reddy Palle in Mahaboobnagar district.



Incidentally, Revanth got a heroic welcome from his native villagers as this is the first time he is visiting the village after becoming the CM of Telangana.

In order to sink in the emotions, Revanth walked the streets of the village in a traditional attire and he was greeted by the natives. The CM took to social media to share the same as he seemed fairly excited about the loving welcome he got from his villagers.

Notably, Anumula Revanth Reddy was born on 8 November 1969 in Konda Reddy Palle of Mahboobnagar district (in present-day Nagarkurnool district, Telangana). Not many of his villagers would have realized that day that their village would produce the future CM of Telangana.

