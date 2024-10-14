Naidu Inquires About TDP Cadres’ Social Media Concerns?

After the painful 5-year tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP, in alliance with JSP and BJP stormed to power in the 2024 election. This has been a huge win for the NDA and particularly the TDP cadres who were put through hell in the YCP regime. This is the reason why the 2024 win is one of the most celebrated events in TDP’s history.

However, things have slowly started to take untoward turns when it comes to the social media clout of TDP. A section of TDP supporters on social media are not particularly happy with the method of operation of the NDA government and they are making their voices heard. There are several posts in scrutiny of the NDA for not going hard on the YCP leaders and the officials who inclined to Jagan during his rule. The issue has now reached CM Chandrababu himself, it seems.

As per insider hearsay, CM Babu enquired about the negative posts that are being shared on the NDA government in AP by certain TDP cadres. He is said to be watchful of the series of events happening on social media and is intrigued by the detrimental talk of the cadres on social platforms.

The hard fact is that a section of TDP supporters and sympathizers went through hell in the YCP tenure. Be it police cases, local political pressures or even financial damages, several TDP leaders were targeted by the YCP group while in power.

Now that the NDA government is in power and Chandrababu is on CM chair, these hurt cadres hoped that Babu, who himself was tormented in jail for 53 days would come down heavily on Jagan and his YCP group.

However, in sharp contrast to the expectations, Babu has been taking a soft stance. He has made it clear that it is not his style to impose revenge politics, thus implying that he would not take any action on Jagan and his group in the foreseeable future.

This has anguished the TDP ecosystem on social media and they are tagging both CM Babu and Nara Lokesh and questioning the lack of an iron fist fight against YCP batch. They are pushing the main men of TDP to avenge the political suppression they went through while YCP was in power. This resulted in a large display of disapproval of the NDA government with regard to corrective measures on YCP.

The gravity of the issue is such that CM Chandrababu himself enquired about the same. Now that he is aware of the proceedings, will CM do something to pacify his social media and offline warriors who put in blood and sweat to bring NDA to power? Only time will tell.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯