Chandrababu Garu Is My Inspiration: Pawan Kalyan

Deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan partook in a public meeting today and he used the occasion to heap praise on CM Chandrababu Naidu. He touted Chandrababu to be his inspiration in politics.

Pawan Kalyan commented that he takes a lot of inspiration from AP’s 4th time CM Chandrababu who is working really hard even at this age and contributing to AP’s welfare and development.

“Chandrababu garu’s administrative skills amaze me. I watch him closely at cabinet meetings and I understand why he is one of the proudest exponents of AP. He has more understanding and practical knowledge than senior IAS officers and bureaucrats on certain topics and this is the kind of expertise our state needs now” Pawan commented.

The Janasena president made it clear that TDP, JSP, and BJP will remain firm together and there is no place for apprehensions here. He further noted that his decision to ally with Telugu Desam has paid off richly for the state of AP.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯