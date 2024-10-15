Kodali Nani Is Back, With a Gundu

Back in the day, former civil supplies minister Kodali Nani used to frequent Tirumala and used to occasionally tonsure his head. But in the recent past, he has been staying away from media attention, let alone coming to Tirumala.

But cut to now, after a long layoff, Kodali Nani is out in the public again as he visited the holy Tirumala shrine today. He was seen outside the temple today after tonsuring his head.

In a set of videos on social media, Kodali is seen with a Gundu and he looks peculiar in the same, considering the sharp contrast from the usual long hair and thick beard look.

After the harrowing defeat of YCP and Kodali himself in Gudivada, he largely restricted his public appearances and confined himself to very limited circle. There are rumors that perhaps Nani is leading into a political retirement as he had already claimed before the 2024 polls that this would be his last electoral roll.

What is for certain is that Kodali has slowed down a lot from the pre-2024 phase where he used to come in front of media every week only to badly abuse Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh. It needs to be said that this silent version of Kodali is a welcome change.

