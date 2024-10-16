SIT On Laddu Issue: Two AP Cops Finalized

It is known that the Supreme Court of India had constituted an SIT investigation on the Tirumala laddu fiasco. This team will comprise of two CBI officers, two AP police officers and one FSSAI member.

In view of this SIT formulation, Andhra Pradesh police have forwarded two names on their behalf for the SIT formulation.

While one is IG ranked Sarvasreshta Tripathi, the other is DIG ranked Gopinath Jetti. These are the two names that AP DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has forwarded to the Supreme Court. Notably, Sarvasreshta Tripathi was already appointed as the head of earlier SIT that was formed by the AP government prior to the Supreme Court ruling.

Once the court approves the references, the constitution of the SIT team could nearly be completed and the investigation will follow shortly thereafter.

AP DGP confirmed that the state police will not be interfering with the investigation and the SIT will operate on its own.

The Supreme Court hadn’t set any timeline for the investigation so the process is expected to progress at its own pace. Given the gravity of the issue, every minute shall be carefully interrogated and monitored, meaning the process could take a fair bit of time.

The CBI is likely to finalize the two investigative officers for the team very soon and so shall the FSSAI(one officer).

