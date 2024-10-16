Revanth Reddy Does The Opposite: More Powers To HYDRAA!

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy introduced HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) orgnaization to protect government properties from encroachments into ponds and lakes by illegal constructions. HYDRAA took down many buildings so far under the act and starting with N Convention Center belonging to actor Nagarjuna.

HYDRAA was challenged in the court and the HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath was questioned over the action against several constructions. When everyone believed the HYDRAA would slow down after moving the court against it, Telangana CM in a surprising move gave additional powers to HYDRAA.

The government order issued by the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ministry noted that HYDRAA had been issued powers under Section 374B of the GHMC Act. This gives HYDRAA the powers to ‘leveling, Metalling, paving, channeling, widening or carry out any repair to the public streets.’

While there has been a huge backlash about the HYDRAA demolishing the constructions in Hyderabad and around, it has to be seen how the acts of the agency with these additional powers are received.

