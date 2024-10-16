Babu 4.0: 6 Policies, 20 Lakh Jobs

For the first time in the history of the Telugu states, a CM has come to power for the fourth time and this happened with Chandrababu who historically swept the 2024 polls with the NDA alliance. In a bid to commemorate this historic feat, Babu is actively working on making this Babu 4.0 term a mighty fruitful one for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Today, the Cabinet, led by CM Chandrababu approved six landmark policies that will transform Andhra Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse, marking a signifcant step towards fulfilling the 20 lakhs jobs creation promise.

These policies align with Babu’s famed 2047 vision to attract investment, create jobs, boost entrepreneurship, and lead in clean energy. The major focus is employment generation and empowering the youth of AP to think globally and act globally, with initiatives like One Family, One Entrepreneur.

In tune with this proposal, as many as six new policies were approved and announced by the CM in a single day and they are:

AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (AP IDP 4.0) AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (AP MEDP 4.0) AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 (AP FPP 4.0) AP Electronics Policy 4.0 (AP EP 4.0) AP Private Parks Policy 4.0 (AP PPP 4.0) AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0 (AP ICE 4.0)

These policies are intended to drive the entrepreneurial spirit amongst the younger generation, job creation, and the overall goal to make AP the manufacturing hub of India. As a part of the Vision 2047 document that will be out in the first week of November, Babu intends to bring 30 lakh crore rupees in investments to AP in the said period.

The Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs that the government plans to set up in Amaravati and 4 other zones across Andhra Pradesh will be at the focal point of the skill census drive that is going on. CM Babu is leaving no stone unturned to make AP an investment and manufacturing hub.

