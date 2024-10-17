Amrapali To AP: Who Is New GHMC Commissioner?

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has rejected the petitions of four IAS officers – Ronald Rose, Vani Prasad, Amrapali Kata, and Karuna Vakati serving in Telangana, challenging the orders of DoPT to join the Andhra Pradesh ranks. They have all been asked to report to the AP government at the earliest.

The most significant departure from the Telangana ranks will be the famous IAS Amrapali Kata who is serving as the incumbent GHMC Commissioner. After running the reigns in GHMC for the last few months, she will have to leave the coveted rank and head back to AP at the earliest.

In view of Amrapali’s departure, the Telangana government acted rather swiftly as the replacement officer was identified and subordinated in under 24 hours.

Ilambarithi K., IAS., Commissioner, Transport is placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner, GHMC. He will be serving as the interim GHMC Commissioner until further orders.

The administration will now to replace the other outgoing IAS officers with existing ranks in a timely manner and this shift is personnel has come at a rather unexpected time. The departure of Amrapali is the most significant of the lot. It has to be seen how the AP government will utilize this talented IAS officer henceforth.

