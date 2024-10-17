Pic Talk: That’s The Power Of 21 Seats

There is no debating the fact that Chandrababu Naidu is one of the most respected personalities in national politics of late. He is of quintessential importance for the NDA outfit at the center and the saffron camp is valuing Babu unlike any other and the same was observed today.

CM Babu toured Haryana today to partake in the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini. He is one of the many NDA CMs to attend the event today as the BJP intended to have all their CMs in one place as a show of strength.

The interesting thing is that Chandrababu was the highest-valued CM at this meeting today. In a viral picture, we see Chandrababu seated in between two BJP bigwigs Amit Shah and JP Nadda(BJP national president), and indulging in a conversation.

This has quickly led to social media commentary that BJP is evidently exploring every avenue to appease Chandrababu and the NDA camp is valuing him so highly. TDP’s strength in the parliament, Babu’s experience, and the ongoing good work in AP appears to have strategically placed Babu right at the top of BJP’s priority list.

After propelling NDA to 21 seats in AP, a resilient veteran like Chandrababu is anyway bound to be top-billed politician. The NDA outfit at the center is largely benefited from the support from AP and the value is there to be seen in the way Babu is being treated by the BJP now.

