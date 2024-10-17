Another Bad Remark On Jagan’s Lavish Security Spending

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took particularly high care of his official residence in Tadepalli. Apart from the lavish construction and existing security protocols, Jagan enforced additional measures by procuring iron fencing through the circumference of this house.

The cost of the iron fencing amounts to a whopping Rs 12.85 crore and this was paid by the state exchequer. This information has come under scrutiny now and Nara Lokesh himself has tweeted on the matter.

Lokesh shared the government memo that was used to allot Rs 12.85 crore from state treasury to the fencing arrangement at Jagan’s house. Lokesh added that this is how Jagan splurged Rs 12.85 Cr. of public money for his personal use.

Lokesh mentioned that Jagan got a 30-foot iron fence erected around his Tadepalli palace which was fully paid for by the cash-strapped State treasury. Jagan cited urgent security reasons for spending a huge amount that could have been spent on housing for the poor. The time has come now for Jagan to account for the tons of public money he so lavishly spent for his pleasures.

In response, YSR Congress spokesperson sat in front of the media and called out the criticism from the TDP outfit on Jagan’s security protocol.

“Chandrababu is the CM today. He has the authority to question the Security Reasoning Committee about the security arrangements given to Jagan while he was CM. Why doesn’t he ask the SRC to explain the iron fencing around Jagan’s house? The committee is the one that determined the protocols and it wasn’t Jagan who did it”.

While the TDP camp argues that Jagan wasted loads of public money on private security, the YCP outfit claims that it was a needed security protocol for the CM’s safety then.

