‘Jamili Polls Antunnaru, Ready Ga Undaam’

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on a mission of reviving his depleted cadres after the harrowing defeat in the earlier election. He has been holding occasional meetings with his cadres to rejuvenate their spirits. In one such attempt today, he met his party cadres at the Tadepalli camp office.

At the meeting, for some odd reason, Jagan was very specific about the Jamili election – One Nation One Election campaign. He implied that the elections could be around the corner.

“Jamili elections antunnaru… Ready ga undaam” Jagan said as he implied that the NDA could come up with the One Nation One Election campaign anytime in the near future. He said YCP must prepare booth-level committees to be ready to fight the election battle again.

However, Jagan didn’t address any of the burning internal topics, including the lack of coordination between the hierarchy and working cadres. He seemed complacent about this particular topic and confined to the elections talk.

Jagan said he has the ambition to see YSR Congress as the number 1 party in India and demanded the very best from his cadres to make it happen.

