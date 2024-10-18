It’s Weekend Again For Jagan!

Prior to the 2024 polls, Jagan Mohan Reddy used to make fun of Chandrababu, Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan as Non-Resident Andhra people as they mainly reside in Hyderabad. But after the polls this year, the tables have turned and Jagan himself is having to frequently fly out of AP.

Incidentally, Jagan has flown to Bengaluru today after wrapping up a three-day trip to Andhra Pradesh. He has thus continued the infamous tradition of coming to AP mid-week and then flying out to Bengaluru by the end of the week. He was sent off to Bengaluru a short while back by a gathering of YCP supporters.

On this trip to AP, Jagan held a workshop with his cadres and instructed them about the need for social media awareness and held a media meet today to call out NDA’s new liquor policy in AP. That’s it, he quickly flew back to Bengaluru again.

This is a whopping 13th time that Jagan has flown to Bengaluru after the 2024 polls as he hadn’t stayed for more than a week in Andhra Pradesh since the results.

After ruling the roost from the Tadepalli house from 2019 to 2024, Jagan has slipped down to a position where he is not even interested in residing in AP for a week’s time. Funny how the tables have turned.

