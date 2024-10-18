Sand Free Free Free: Tractors Joins The List

As reported a couple of days back, CM Chandrababu Naidu is furious with the complaints that are being raised about the implementation of the new sand policy. He is displeased with the complaints from the public about the availability of the sand and also the hefty transportation charges levied on the same.

Shortly after CM’s command, the Mining Department made a minor yet needed change to the new sand policy in the state.

Effective immediately, citizens can procure free sand from their nearest reaches and fulfilling points using their own bullock carts and tractors. Earlier people with bullock carts only allowed to fill sand on their own from their nearest reaches without any cost. Now, tractors too added to the list. They need not pay any additional transportation charges that are otherwise levied in the case of traditional transportation that has been in effect all the while.

This substantially cuts down the miscellaneous costs involved with the free sand policy and should directly address the majority of the public grievances.

This move is aimed at appeasing the masses by making sand sourcing and transportation that much easier. Starting now, the public can easily source sand using bullock carts and tractors with no hassle.

