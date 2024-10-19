Jagan Should Take Inspiration from Lokesh!

One of the most controversial politically charged cases in Andhra Pradesh – The Kodi Kathi case has been at the court for over six years now. After rotting in jail for five long years, Kodi Kathi Srinu finally came out of jail just prior to the 2024 election but the case is still in court.

On this matter, lawyer Saleem who has been in arguing for the accused, Kodi Kathi Srinu made an interesting remark today as he questioned Jagan’s reluctance to come to court.

Saleem pointed out that Nara Lokesh, despite being the incumbent minister has the time to come to Vizag court to hear his defamation case, but Jagan, being just an MLA doesn’t have the time to come to court to hear Kodi Kathi case.

“MLA Jagan has the time to go to jail to sympathize with his party leaders but he strangely doesn’t have the time to come to court to participate in a crucial case that physically affected him,” the lawyer said.

After NIA closed the investigation on the case saying there is no political angle to the Kodi Kathi attack on Jagan at Vizag airport, Jagan approached Vizag Court for another round of investigation. However, Jagan, being the prime victim of the case and carrying the responsibility to attend hearing hasn’t once partaken in the same.

