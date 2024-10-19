Amaravati 2.0: Babu In Action Today

The hugely prospective Amaravati project was tarnished in every possible way by the earlier YCP government with sheer negligence and dissociation. However, with the onset of the NDA government, things are starting to change substantially for the capital region in what could be considered the 2.0 phase of Amaravati.

Incidentally, Amaravati 2.0 works are set to commence today with the resumption of the Capital Region Development Authority project in the capital region.

The CRDA-proposed project pertaining to the construction of a 7-floor building is set to commence with a formal ceremony today which will be graced by CM Chandrababu himself. The government is spending Rs 160 crore on this building. This will earmark the resumption of the development and construction activities in the capital region.

Apart from that, the CRDA has approved the construction of buildings pertaining to 130 companies and institutions in the 2014-19 tenure. These works are also bound to resume now.

With the Amaravati jungle clearance works also nearly done, the capital region is slowly but surely regaining lost sheen with the onset of the NDA government.

