Will Pawan Add Unstoppable Fun with Balayya & Babu?

Unstoppable with NBK is all set to kick off its fourth season with a bang. According to sources, the filming of the first episode will take place tomorrow. Guess what? We hear that Bavamaridi Balayya brings his Bava, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, on board. The duo’s pairing that sparked intrigue, given that Naidu was previously featured on the Season 2.

While fans may feel a sense of deja vu with Babu’s return, expectations remain high. The earlier episode featuring him was a massive hit. This time, audiences are curious: Will Balayya dig deeper and uncover unseen sides of Naidu? Will the CM share exclusive insights into his personal and political journey post his recent success? Or will Balakrishna, with his trademark spontaneity, draw candid moments from his guest?

Balakrishna’s hosting style — marked by warmth and unpredictability — has been key to the show’s success, often transforming routine conversations into viral moments.

With Naidu having set the bar high during his previous appearance, it will be interesting to see how Season 4’s opener plays out.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Pawan Kalyan might join Balakrishna and Chandrababu in this much-anticipated episode. If all three appear on screen together, it will undoubtedly be a grand spectacle. However, there is no confirmation on this trio just yet. For now, it seems that the first episode will feature Balayya and Chandrababu.

As the cameras roll tomorrow, all eyes are on whether Unstoppable with NBK can recreate the magic and offer something new—or if the familiarity will leave fans wanting more. One thing is certain: with Balakrishna at the helm, anything can happen!

