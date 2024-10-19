420s Can’t Understand My Vision: Chandrababu in Amaravati

In what could mark a pivotal moment for Amaravati’s history, CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the 7-floor CRDA office building work in Amaravati today. He made an emphatic and inspiring speech.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of the project: “We are here to rewrite history. We overcame many challenges during the state’s bifurcation. In the united Andhra Pradesh, we successfully transformed Cyberabad into a thriving hub. Back then, we built eight-lane roads and allocated 5,000 acres for Shamshabad Airport, which raised many questions. However, visionary development always faces resistance.”

Naidu further highlighted the efforts to acquire land for Amaravati. “We convinced farmers to give their lands for the greater good. You all contributed 54,000 acres for the capital’s development. Women farmers, in particular, have fought bravely against the YSRCP government.”

Naidu reiterated his vision for balanced regional development: “Amaravati will remain the capital of the state. I have always advocated for one state, one capital. However, we will also designate Visakhapatnam as the financial capital and establish industries and a High Court bench in Kurnool.”

Making a key statement on Vision 2047, Chandrababu said: “When I advocated Vision 2020, many had thrown satires at me and described me as 420. Eventually, those ended up as 420 and see the growth of Cyberabad. 420s can’t comprehend my vision. I’m giving a call for Vision 2047 that will drive Andhra Pradesh toward remarkable growth in the coming years. AP will be made Swarnandhra. As 2047 marks 100 years of India’s independence, Telugus across the globe should be in top positions by then.”

Earlier today, Chandrababu resumed the construction of the Amaravati capital by starting work on the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) office building at Uddandarayunipalem in Tulluru Mandal. Naidu, along with Minister Narayana, performed a puja at the building site to mark the occasion.

The construction of the seven-story CRDA office, costing Rs160 crore, originally began during Naidu’s earlier tenure in 2017. However, the YSRCP government halted the project after coming to power. The office building spans 3.62 acres, with an additional 2.51 acres allocated for parking and landscaping. Architectural finishes, interiors, and electrical work remain pending.

