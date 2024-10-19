Amaravati Raises Again, Babu’s Emotional Post

After a super prosperous launch period between 2014-19, Amaravati went through hell in the YCP tenure that went on from 2019-24. Jagan’s flawed 3-capitals proposal served no purpose but the downfall of the capital project. But luckily, the destructive YCP tenure is done and dusted, with the onset of the NDA government.

With the return of NDA, the Amaravati project is back on track and an important step has been completed today in this context. CM Chandrababu has launched the CRDA building in Amaravati and this earmarks the resumption of the prestigious Amaravati project.

On the occasion, CM Babu with a proud and triumphant tone, announced the revival of Amaravati as he said “Amaravati raises again today.

Destiny has finally found its course. After five years of neglect and crushed hopes, Amaravati rises again today. Our people's capital will now be rebuilt — brick by brick, heart by heart. I congratulate my people of Andhra Pradesh as we reclaim our dream of a Capital City today… https://t.co/pgbbkIDDMp pic.twitter.com/jl3oOTl9BP — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 19, 2024

Babu tweeted that Destiny has finally found its course. After five years of neglect and crushed hopes, Amaravati rises again today. Our people’s capital will now be rebuilt — brick by brick, heart by heart.

I congratulate my people of Andhra Pradesh as we reclaim our dream of a Capital City today — especially our farmer sisters and brothers who kept our dream alive through their protests and stood strong against every brutality unleashed, Babu added in his statement. We get to see a triumphant smile on his face as he gets to revive his brainchild that was tormented for the last five years.

