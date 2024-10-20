Pawan Kalyan Hints At Real Life Tagore

Megastar Chiranjeeevi’s famous socio-political film Tagore was a blockbuster at the box office. It deals with the corrupt Indian system that revolves around bribery and monetary gains and delivers a very important social message. Incidentally, Pawan Kalyan established Janasena against this very cause, with the idealistic approach of eradicating bribery from the system.

After having stormed to power and becoming the deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan is walking the talk as he hinted at real life Tagore as he promised to deliver incorrupt governance.

“I should never hear the word bribes in the bureaucracy wing that works under the deputy CM’s jurisdiction. If anyone related to my office seeks bribes, they are immediately requested to walk away from my sight. I only want sincere and hardworking officers in my wing.” Pawan stated.

While deputy CMs are usually seen as formal post with no significance, Pawan Kalyan, with support from CM Babu has changed the dynamic. The deputy CM office has attained great prominence in the AP political scene and Pawan is well aware of the same. After having watched how the power corridors work, he has clearly instructed his wing to remain incorrupt which is important to uphold his sanctity.

A deputy CM openly asking corrupt bureaucrats and government officers to stay away from his office is a sigma move. This particular bit from Pawan’s speech is tending on social media.

