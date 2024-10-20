AP Liquor Sales: Blockbuster Opening 3 Days

The arrival of the new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh is met with immense vigor and love by the alcoholic population in the state. With quality liquor with appropriate pricing coming back to AP after nearly 5 years, sky is the limit for the excitement for the “Mandu babus” in the state.

To put things into perspective, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed blockbuster liquor sales over the first three days since the arrival of the new policy (Oct 16).

The liquor sales from October 16-19 have touched a whopping Rs 541 crore. In many places across Andhra Pradesh, liquor shop owners had to procure liquor stocks not once but thrice. In total, 7943 vendors had to restock their liquor supply due to excessive demand.

In the first three days, 6,77,511 cases of liquor and 1,94,261 cases of beer were sold. This is astronomically high when compared to any 3-day tally over the last five years.

It is evident that the liquor-loving population in the state is having multiple field days with the arrival of the new liquor policy enforced by the NDA government.

