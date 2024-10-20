Viral Video: Babu gives back to the Man Who touches his Feet

CM Chandrababu Naidu, being the senior most mainstream veteran in AP politics, has made it clear on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want anyone to touch his feet to seek blessings. He instated that a person should only bow down and touch the feet of his/her parents and teachers, but no one else.

However, despite Babu’s persistent efforts to get people to stop touching his feet, many people are repeating the tradition. This is due to the respect they have towards the seasoned pro who has been around for a long time.

Vexed with this, Babu has now done something shockingly surprising as he got down to touch the feet of a commoner who wanted to seek his blessings yesterday.

This incident happened at the CRDA building inauguration ceremony that happened in Amaravati last night. Upon Babu’s arrival, a commoner bowed to touch his feet which is a norm in South Indian politics. In response, Babu quickly replied “do you want me to take your blessings” and bent to touch the commoner’s feet.

This incident reportedly bewildered everyone at sight as not often does one see a CM bending for a commoner as a token of respect. The man in question was in a state of absolute disbelief as the CM bent for him. But again, these are the incidents that set CM Babu apart from others.

