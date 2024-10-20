CM Babu Very Serious, Girl Died, Rape Accused Caught!

In a shocking update, the class 11 student girl from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, who was set on fire by her former boyfriend on Saturday, succumbed to injuries and died just a while ago in hospital. The incident sent shockwaves across the state and triggered a massive outrage. Accused Vignesh and the victim had been friends since childhood.

The latest reports suggest that the accused has been nabbed by the Andhra police after a thorough search operation led by four teams. Home Minister Anitha swung into action and ensured a swift response from the police department.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and ordered immediate enquiry into the entire episode. Taking a serious note of the offence, Naidu directed the police to take a stringent action against the accused. He stated that a strong precedent should be set for those who commit atrocities against women.

Naidu asked the officials to set up a special court to fast track such heinous crimes and ensure speedy disposal of justice for the victims. He directed that the punishment to accused in such cases should commensurate with death penalty so that it will send a very strong message to the entire society and those who harass women.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan said four teams have been constituted to nab the accused. He said preliminary investigations revealed that both the girl and youth were residents of the same area in Badvel town and had known each other since childhood.

