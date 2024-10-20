“Have More Kids,” appeals AP CM Chandrababu

On Saturday, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu urged the families of South India to have more children. Addressing the risk of an ageing population in South India, Chandra Babu urged the families to have more children. At the same time, the chief minister of AP is also planning to implement legislation incentivizing larger families as part of its population management efforts.

Chandra Babu wants to introduce a law allowing those with more than two children to be eligible to contest local body elections. Earlier, he implemented a law barring individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections, but the same has now been repealed.

Chandra Babu Naidu discussed the declining fertility rate in Southern states. The national average is 2.1 but the South is experiencing 1.6. “The signs of an ageing population are already visible in southern India, including Andhra Pradesh, despite having demographic advantage” said CBN.

Last time, when Chandra Babu Naidu was the chief minister, he had offered incentives to couples willing to have more than two children.

