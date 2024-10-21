Roja Targets Unstoppable, Gets Trolled Back

After having suffered a big defeat from the Nagiri constituency in the recent election, Roja has been going hot and cold in AP politics as she is occasionally active and then switches off later. For now, she appears to be in the active phase as she looked to target Chandrababu using Balakrishna’s Unstoppable show.

Citing the Badvel girl’s murder incident, Roja said Chandrababu is happily partaking in talk shows and reality shows like Unstoppable while the state is going to dogs. “There are rapes and murders everywhere but Chandrababu is having none of this as he is happily shooting in Hyderabad.”

However, Roja’s remarks were quickly countered by the TDP-affiliated handles on social media. They have dug up a file video of Roja from YCP tenure when she said “An incident(hinting at rape) or two might be happening now and then. We can’t control crime completely”.

TDP cadres on social media are using Roja’s earlier comment against herself and they are cleverly getting her trolled. “Roja’s statement contradicts herself. As said by Roja herself, there will be fateful incidents here and there, much like what was seen in Jagan’s regime. She must a lesson from her own preaching.”

Moreover, CM Babu is really agitated about the incident and he even called for an expedited trial and even enforce death penalty on the culprit if needed. But the YCP group is having none of it as they are going all out to politicize the sorrowful incident.

