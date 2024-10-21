Fiery Nara Lokesh hits Back At Jagan

YSR Congress leaders have been looking to politicize the murder of a 16-year-old girl child in Badvel, Kadapa and it reached a point where Jagan himself faulted CM Chandrababu for this incident. However, Nara Lokesh was having none of it as he hit back at Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to Jagan’s tweet where he said law and order is climatic in AP under Babu’s regime, Lokesh gave a fierce fight back. He cited the highly controversial murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy to cement his point.

“You are a raw blood-linking monster who killed your own uncle Vivekananda Reddy. Your own sisters pointed at you for the murder of Viveka. You tortured your own sisters to save Avinash Reddy, the perpetrator in the Viveka murder. And now, you have the audacity to speak about another murder, while you have blood on your own hands.” Lokesh tweeted.

Lokesh then cited key numbers like 2027 women getting killed while 30,000 women disappeared during the Jagan regime.

Coming back to the incident, Lokesh vowed that the NDA government is working on fast-tracked justice in this case and promised to take stern action against the culprit who is currently in police custody.

