Jagan & Sharmila At Bangalore: ABN Drops A Missile

ABN Andhrajyothi has dropped a mega missile in connection with AP politics as the latest feature report from the media house sheds light at the supposedly secret meetings between Jagan and Sharmila in Bengaluru. This report claims that the property distribution disputes between Jagan and Sharmila which, in the first place, instigated the clash between them are being sorted out now.

Apparently, Jagan was adamant about settling the disputes while he was in power as he felt he was invincible and wouldn’t even pay heed to Sharmila’s plea. But now that he is ousted from power, and Sharmila having played a crucial role in the downfall, Jagan is apparently looking to settle the issue at the earliest.

The issue has been such that Sharmila who fought tirelessly for Jagan in 2019 was not even recognized by Jagan. When she wanted to settle the property distribution aspect with Jagan, she wasn’t given a chance to express herself which angered her and led to the split up. That is the reason why she came out and joined AP Congress in the first place, says the report.

With the unified strength of the NDA partners – Telugu Desam, Janasena and BJP far too much for Jagan to handle, he is looking to take a few steps down and seek political asylum whenever needed. The only viable option for him at this point is Congress, and ironically the AP wing of Congress is headed by Sharmila. So, the situation is such that Jagan will have to make good with Sharmila no matter what.

Further, the ABN report establishes that Sharmila and Jagan are getting these logistical issues sorted at Bengaluru and might find a middle ground soon.

This could be a reason why Sharmila has slowed down the attack on Jagan and slowly aiming the barrel at the NDA government and CM Chandrababu. Though Jagan and Sharmila might not go back to being the ideal brother-sister duo, they might operate with a middle ground henceforth.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯