When Jagan Completely Blocked The Road, Lokesh Did Opposite

It is very common for the roads leading to the CM’s residence to have peak VIP movement. The same is the case with the Karakatta road leading to CM Chandrababu’s house in Undavalli, with extensive VIP movement in the area.

In this context, a concerned netizen wrote to Chandrababu about the blockage of Karakatta roads for VIPs. “CBN garu, karakatta road is blocked for 8hrs every day for VIP movement. 8 AM to 12 PM east bound and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM west bound. If it can be avoided, can you please make sure to cut down the # of hours sir at the least sir?.”

In response, Lokesh vowed quick action in this regard. “Thank you for bringing this to my attention. I sincerely apologize to all commuters for the inconvenience caused. We’ll promptly review the situation and take the necessary steps to ensure smoother movement. Appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Notably, CM Chandrababu had already made it very clear that he doesn’t want commoners to face hassles due to VIP movement. This is the reason why his convoy is also passing along with the common public on roads, in order to avoid hassles. Lokesh’s tweet is in similar tone as he promised to clear the road blockage problem at the earliest.

On the other hand, ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy completely blocked the road circumcising his residence and it was completely inaccessible to the public. This road was opened to public only after the arrival of the NDA government. Compared to this, Lokesh promising swift action at the road leading to CM’s residence is a largely positive sign.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯