Jagan Owes 2021 Bills, Babu Pays

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the TDP coalition government had paid pending bills worth Rs 100 crore during the last 125 days, when it had been in power.

While YCP boss and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy kept mounting the debt burden on the state, TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to ease the situation by paying off the pending bills and debts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy kept encouraging his loudmouth ministers to criticize Naidu as an old hag who is useful for nothing and that he needs to get into the garage but Chandrababu has been proving all those statements and remarks wrong by taking a deep dive into governance and acting, basing on the need.

The state not only requires development but also able leadership that can pull out the government from the deep debts, taken indiscriminately left, right and centre by the erstwhile YCP government.

Sensing the need to reduce the debt burden and streamline things for better governance, Naidu has been trying to pull in all the funds from various sources and making the best use of the money.

Naidu criticized the previous YCP government for failing to introduce the Disha Law but spending Rs 16 crore towards the vehicles that have been bought for its implementation in the state. Even those pending bills have been paid, he said.

The previous government spent Rs 20 crore on communication equipment and cyber labs but failed to clear the bills. The TDP coalition government paid even these bills.

For 2021-22, the state had to pay Rs 60 crore as matching grant for the Centre’s funds and this had not been paid. The TDP coalition government cleared this bill too, he said.

The pending bills towards the maintenance of automated finger print identification systems, mobile ID services-devices, palm print live, scanners and CCTV surveillance systems have also been cleared by the TDP coalition government, he said.

It has to be seen how the YCP leaders would view and react to the clearing of pending bills.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯