International Drone City In Amaravati!

Drones are advanced technological gadgets empowering people and professionals in various sectors, from surveillance to agriculture and photography to goods delivery.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to tap into the potential of these gadgets and make the best use of them. The TDP coalition government promised lakhs of jobs to the youth in the next five years.

Not forgetting this pre-poll promise, the government is trying to use every sector that possibly has the potential and strength to generate jobs and uplift the life of youth.

Accordingly, the NDA government in the state is targeting investments of ₹2,000 crore in the drone sector and aims to create 30,000 jobs. Accordingly, the state has plans to unveil a new Drone Policy at the upcoming Drone Summit, scheduled for October 22-23 in Amaravati.

Amaravati, identified as the single capital city for Andhra Pradesh, will encompass an International Drone City, along with various other villages like knowledge, sports, technology and others.

The Drone City will feature integrated training facilities, centers of excellence, incubation centers, R&D Labs and more. These initiatives are set to bolster innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development in the drone industry.

The TDP coalition government needs to be appreciated for all its efforts in putting the state on the growth track.

