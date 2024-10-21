Allu Arjun knocks High Court doors for Relief

Icon Star Allu Arjun had earlier visited Nandyal on May 12, 2024 during the General Elections time in Andhra Pradesh, to support his friend Shilpa Ravi Chandrareddy, the YSRCP candidate for the then upcoming elections. Accompanied by his wife, Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun’s presence drew a massive crowd of fans eager to see the “Pushpa” star. But that landed him in trouble.

During this visit, Allu Arjun expressed his admiration for Shilpa Ravi and highlighted their friendship, stating that he wanted to see him succeed in the elections. However, this visit led to controversy as an FIR was filed against both Allu Arjun and Shilpa Ravi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The authorities claimed that their gathering at Ravi’s residence attracted a large crowd without prior permission, which is against election regulations.

Cases were lodged under Section 144 which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area and under Section 188 of the BNS, which pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public authority during the election period. While Allu Arjun later clarified that his intention was purely to support a friend and not to endorse any political party, he has now knocked on the doors of the High Court to quash this petition.

The case might come for hearing tomorrow as per media reports and we have to see what happens.

