Sand Jaathara Begins In AP

CM Chandrababu Naidu has made it crystal clear that the government is fully committed to delivering the best possible sand procurement process through the new sand policy. This is why the government enforced a new modification to the sand policy, permitting the usage of tractors and bullock carts for sand transportation.

With this new change, the public can happily transport sand through their own tractors and carts free of cost after paying a nominal application fee. They can get free access to sand even without customary transportation fee.

In this context, AP now appears to be observing a “Sand Jaathara” as pics from several sand reaches and source points across the state are starting to go viral. In these pics, we see tens or even hundreds of tractors queued up to collect sand from the reaches. The common public is making the most of the new sand policy.

This is the kind of mass outreach program that sets a statesman like CM Babu apart from others. After endless struggles for sand in the YCP tenure, the AP public appears to be cherishing the new sand policy under NDA tenure and these pics are clearly implying the same.

