Supreme Court’s Verdict Not In Favour of Group 1 Aspirants

As we are all aware, there is a fight between the government of Telangana and the Group-1 Aspirants, who are demanding to postpone the exam scheduled to commence today. In this case, the Supreme Court of India has delivered a crucial verdict.

The court said it would not interfere in the examinations at this late stage and refused to grant interim orders to delay the process. Many aspirants had approached the Supreme Court, seeking to postpone the exams due to concerns over G.O. 29, claiming that it would disadvantage reserved candidates.

However, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ruled that the exams could not be postponed under the current circumstances.

The Group-1 Mains exams, which will be conducted at 46 centers across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, are expected to attract around 31,383 candidates.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯