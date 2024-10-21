CM Runs 21 Kms In Just 2 Hrs

Twenty one kilometres in just two hours. Wondering what these numbers are?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed half-marathon (21 km) in the given time, exhibiting extraordinary fitness level even at the age of 54.

Omar did prove that age is just a number and it is the mindset which drives any person towards their goals.

Omar Abdullah pulled off this feat at the Kashmir International Marathon, which he flagged off on Sunday.

The first international athletic event in the valley saw the participation of 2000 athletes from 13 countries. Over 35 local athletes and 59 international runners, including Asian gold medallists and some of the best from Europe and Africa, participated in the marathon.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised the event to showcase Kashmir as a safe and peaceful destination capable of hosting global events.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also joined Abdullah at the inaugural ceremony.

Despite covering the half-marathon within two hours, Omar Abdullah tweeted that he participated in the run without any proper training. He covered nearly 5.54 minutes per kilometer.

Ahead of the event, the CM said the Kashmir Marathon would become one of the top athletic events in the world in the coming years.

“I’ve never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family and others out to cheer me on,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

He also tweeted: “Let’s start running for a drug free J&K.”

Sher Singh and Tamasi Singh stood winners of the marathon. While Sher Singh covered 42 km in 2.23 hours in the 18-38 age group and stood first, Tamasi Singh completed the target in 3.03 hours in the women’s category.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯