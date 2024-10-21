Hyd Court Send Summons To Pawan Kalyan

The alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu is one of the most controversial developments with regard to AP politics in recent years. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was in the foreground of this topic as he faulted Jagan and his co. for putting the holy Tirumala Laddu in bad light with the flawed ghee-supply contracts.

Coming to the topic now, Pawan has now been summoned by Hyderabad City Civil Court to personally appear for a hearing on the 22nd of November.

Going into the story, a practicing advocate named Rama Rao filed a case at the court saying Pawan hurt Hindu sentiments by making premature statements on the Tirumala Laddu without concrete proof.

In response, the Hyderabad City Civil Court has summoned Pawan Kalyan to appear in person on 22nd November. This follows a preliminary investigation on a case filed against him for allegedly spreading misinformation or unverified reports about the Tirumala Laddu. The JSP chief will now have to attend investigation on the said date.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯