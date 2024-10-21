Lokesh Meets Amit Shah: Is YCP Needs To Worry?

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh has done something very interesting in Delhi as he met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night. This unannounced meeting lasted for nearly 40 minutes and several important topics reportedly came to discussion here.

This meeting has created political turmoil and there is particularly high interest from the YCP cadres on the same. They are questioning the need for Lokesh to meet Amit Shah and fearing political repercussions for the same.

However, the hard fact is that this is an official meeting between the IT minister of AP and the central home minister. There could be n number of discussions between them.

However, YCP cadres are suspecting that there could be some serious clean-up activities in Andhra Pradesh in the due course. With the NDA government investigating the liquor, sand, mining, and land-grab scams done in the earlier YCP tenure, the meeting between Lokesh and Amit Shah has left them bemused.

Lokesh’s Red Book is already terrorizing the YCP cadres and Jagan himself is concerned about the same. Adding to that, Lokesh has met Shah today and this is leaving YCP cadres wondering if there is more severe action to be take on Jagan’s men.

