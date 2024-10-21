Hathavidhi! Sharmila Calls Jagan “Datta Putrudu”

The term Datta Putrudu was extensively heard from ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mouth over the last five years. Reluctant to mention Pawan Kalyan’s name, YCP boss Jagan used to call him “Datta Putrudu” (fostered son) of Chandrababu Naidu. Such dismissive talk didn’t bide well with the public as Pawan won 21/21 seats in the election while Jagan got confined to 11.

Cut to now, the fate has panned out so very adversely for Jagan Mohan Reddy that he himself is being called Datta Putrudu now. More shockingly for Jagan, it is his own blood-sharing sister Sharmila who is calling him Datta Putrudu.

“YSR’s brainchild fee reimbursement gave life to thousands of students. But his son Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised to carry his legacy shattered the scheme and defaulted Rs 3500 crore in pending bill clearances which resulted in the objection of this scheme. People like Jagan can never be descendants of YSR. He simply is Datta Putrudu of BJP.

While YSR fought against religion-crazy BJP, this Jagan Mohan Reddy became their Datta Putrudu and helped them sustain in AP. ” Sharmila said.

While Jagan used to make fun of Pawan Kalyan by calling him datta putrudu, fate has played such a cruel game with him that his own Sharmila is calling him the same name.

Moreover, the timing of this statement from Sharmila is such that it succeeds the rumors about the potential patch-up between Jagan and Sharmila. ABN quoted that peace talks are underway between Jagan and Sharmila over property matters and common ground is being found.

But Sharmila was having none of it as she fiercely hit back at Jagan by calling him a Datta Putrudu. This could thus be an indication that Sharmila completely disregards these peace talks. She has sent out a strong message against Jagan, the very day these media reports started.

YSR మానస పుత్రిక ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్మెంట్ పథకం. మహానేత హయాంలో, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అమలు చేసిన ఒక ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మక పథకం. పేద బిడ్డల జీవితాల్లో వెలుగులు నింపి, ఎంతో మంది ఇంజనీర్లను, డాక్టర్లను తయారు చేసిన గొప్ప పథకం.



నాడు ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్మెంట్ పథకాన్ని YSR అద్భుతంగా అమలు చేస్తే.. సొంత కొడుకై… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) October 21, 2024

