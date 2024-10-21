Viral: 71-year-old Malla Reddy’s Dance Performance

Former minister and BRS leader Chamakura Mallareddy is a famous politician in Telangana. The 71-year-old veteran is popular on social media because of his unique speeches. Now, he is trending viral on the internet for his amazing dance performance at the Sangeet function organized during his granddaughter’s wedding.

Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter will be held on the 27th of this month. Mallareddy performed at the Sangeet function on Sunday, and he set the stage on fire with songs by Superstar Rajinikanth, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and other stars.

Mallareddy danced with energy that did not diminish the young dancers beside him. Mallareddy, who made an entry with his grandsons, performed a song by superstar Rajinikanth and entertained the guests. Later, he also shook his leg to DJ Tillu’s title song, which received praise.

The videos related to this are now going viral on social media. Mallareddy has already proved many times that he can entertain not only with his words but also with his dances.

