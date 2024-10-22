Foreign Trips: KTR Vs Congress

Telangana politics have mostly been revolving around HYDRAA for the last few weeks. For a change, a seemingly new topic – the Musi beautification project has come to discussion. With a delegation of Congress ministers and media professionals sent on a trip to South Korea to study water-front beautification, Telangana politics have started to revolve around foreign trips now.

BRS supporters are pointing out that Congress ministers, under CM Revnath’s instructions are wasting public’s money for foreign tours. They are faulting the South Korea trip that commenced a couple of days back.

BRS leaders are claiming that this is the 24th foreign trip of Congress leaders in the last 10 months of Congress regime.

In response, Congress leaders are also having a go as they are aiming the barrel directly at KTR. They are presenting proofs of KTR going on 24 foreign trips between 2014-23.

Congress is pointing out that they are at least enlightening several of their ministers by sending multiple people on such reformative trips while KTR was so greed that he wanted to be the only one to enjoy such previliges while BRS was in power.

All in all, both Congress and BRS are occupied with slinging mud at each other through this foreign trips topic and this would only get intensified in the coming days.

