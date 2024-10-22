TDP MP Proposes ‘National Forensic Sciences University’ in AP

We have already reported that Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which caught everyone’s attention in political circles. It looks like MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu also met Amit Shah, and he brought several vital issues to his attention.

During the meeting, Devarayalu emphasized the need to establish the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus in the state. He pointed out that NFSU campuses have been set up in various states and requested a similar prestigious institution to be established in Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, Devarayalu raised concerns about the long-standing issues faced by the Beda (Budaga) Jangam community. He highlighted the significant cultural and social contributions of the Beda community to Andhra Pradesh and urged the creation of a comprehensive policy to address their welfare needs.

Taking to his X profile, Krishnadevarayalu shared the picture he had taken during the meeting with Amit Shah and wrote, “Today I met with honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. During the meeting, I requested the establishment of a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Andhra Pradesh. I also urged for the formulation of a comprehensive plan to address the social and economic needs of the Budaga Jangam community, including welfare schemes, education, and employment opportunities and he responded positively to my requests. “

Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu won the 2024 Narsaraopeta Loksabha election on a TDP Ticket and later became the leader of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party.

