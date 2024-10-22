Lokesh’s Delhi Trip: Beyond Political Lines?

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is currently in New Delhi as he is touring the national capital and getting to meet cabinet ministers and central bureaucrats. This trip far exceeds the natural tropes of political lines and is more on the lines of enhancement of the employment index of AP.

Firstly, Nara Lokesh met Amit Shah and the discussion went on for 40 long minutes. Several law and order management issues reportedly came to discussion at the same. In this context, certain YCP cadres are tensed about the possibility of Lokesh discussing the liquor and sand scams done by the earlier YCP government.

But the Amit Shah meeting is just a part of Lokesh’s trip as he has targeted something far beyond that.

Lokesh met a couple of cabinet ministers a short while back and also central skill census officials. He even met with HUDCO – Housing And Urban Development Corporation Limited representatives who principally agreed to finance Rs 11,000 crore through the CRDA agency for Amaravati development.

Lokesh extensively about his ambitious plan to create 20 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh and presented his tailor-made policy that would help with the same. His earnest thoughts and well-rounded blueprinting are said to have impressed even the central cadres.

Coming back to the HUDCO grant, the loan processing will apparently commence in under a week, which speaks volumes about the kind of trust Lokesh amassed with this all-important Delhi trip.

Related

Tags Amit Shah Nara Lokesh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯