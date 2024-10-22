Look at Indian MP Privileges and Salaries

The Indian political system is a largely lucrative one with the main members in the system being able to back a substantial amount of money. But what about the specifics of the kind of privileges that an Indian MP gets? Here is a look into the same.

Some of the many privileges that an Indian MP gets are virtually endless travel allowances and free medical coverage for him/her and the family.

Here is a breakdown of the financial perks and the additional gains that are enjoyed by the MPs.

Basic salary – Rs 1,00,000 per month. Phone and internet usage – Rs 1,50,000 per year. Free domestic flights per year – 34 Free first-class train travel. Free electricity of 50,000 units annually. Free water supply of 4,000 kilolitres annually. Office allowance – Rs 62,000 per month. Housing allowance – Rs 2,00,000 per month. Eligible for pension – Rs 25,000 per month. Free medical care to the MP and family.

By the looks of it, an Indian MP can make a handsome living just with the kind of privileges that come with the post. This is of course, along with the additional societal status that he/she gets.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯