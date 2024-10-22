CBN: It Will Be A Gamechanger In The Future

Everyone knows the vital role Chandrababu Naidu played in shaping Hyderabad as a hub for Information Technology. The work he had done back in the late 90s and early 2000s has made Hyderabad one of the thriving technological hubs in the country right now. Now, he is set to shape Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati in a similar way.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the two-day Drone Summit that was started today in Amaravati. Speaking at the event, Naidu said that Drone technology would become a game-changer in the future. He stated that by using drones, the government was able to distribute food and water effectively to the Vijayawada flood victims.

Chandrababu Naidu noted that after becoming erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s CM in 1995, he relentlessly worked for the development of Hyderabad in terms of Information technology. He said that Hi-Tech City was built in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in those times.

Naidu remarked that ‘Data’ is the real wealth right now. “It is important for any country or a company. If data is aligned with the Artificial Intelligence (AI), we can create wonders. Drones can be used in various sectors like agriculture, basic amenities and even traffic management,” he said.

He further noted that drones will bring revolution in the field of medicine and defence as well. He said that the AP government is trying to use the drone technology extensively in the police department to ensure the smooth flow of the law and order.

