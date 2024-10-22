Viral Pics: Vamsi & Kodali Nani At B’day Celebrations

It is a known thing that Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Kodali Nani are thick friends. This friendship started right from their TDP days, followed by a brief breakup after Kodali joined YCP. Again, they came together after Vallabhaneni left TDP to join YCP, and it is believed that Kodali had a key role to play in this transaction.

But much to the shock of both Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, both of them were absolutely humiliated in Gudivada and Gannavaram respectively.

Incidentally, on the occasion of Kodali Nani’s birthday today, 22 October, a casual celebration was evidently held and it had Vallambhaneni Vamsi in attendance. A video clipping of the Vallabhaneni and Kodali duo celebrating the latter’s birthday has now surfaced on social media.

Vamsi and Nani are both in good spirits in this pics, as they appear to celebrate with a few other friends.

Meanwhile, when Kodali’s supporters in Gudivada tried to celebrate his birthday by assembling banners and flexes in the town of Gudivada, they were obstructed by the police. Whatever banners that were already erected for Nani were also taken down quickly, which is a testament to this constituency completely going into TDP’s grasp.

